Thursday on the NewsHour, a tragic end to the search for the missing submersible after debris is located near the Titanic. President Biden welcomes India's prime minister for a state visit amid concerns over India's human rights record and China's growing influence in the world. Plus, we take a closer look at the impact of the nation's first-ever cash reparations program for Black residents.
