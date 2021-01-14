Civil rights pioneer Ruby Bridges on activism in the modern era

Ruby Bridges:

Absolutely.

You know, back in March, I was sitting in front of my television on lockdown because of the virus, like everybody else, and witnessed this young man's brutal death, Mr. Floyd, right in front of my face, like so many people did.

And I was so disturbed by it and didn't know how to react or what to do. I felt like I'd been spending so many years talking to kids across the country. And I knew that they were watching this as well and probably wondering what was going on.

The majority of my time, I talked to kids and explained to them that racism has no place in the minds and hearts of our kids across the country. And yet they were witnessing this. I was very moved by what I saw after his death. I saw young people take to the streets. And I felt like the torch had been passed and that now they had a cause to get behind.

When Dr. King was assassinated, I felt like we should have picked that torch up and kept it moving. Even my own experience after going into the school, it was something that happened. No one talked about it in my community, in my neighborhood. It was swept under the rug, and life went on.

I'm happy now to see that, all of a sudden, activism is cool again. And it should have been from 1960 until today. We didn't do a very good job of passing those lessons on to that generation.