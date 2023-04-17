Civilians caught in crossfire as rival factions battle for control of Sudan

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
Geoff Bennett
Geoff Bennett
Zeba Warsi
Zeba Warsi
More than 180 people have died in the brutal battle for control of Sudan between rival military factions. The two sides are now digging in, shattering hopes that Sudan could achieve a peaceful transition to democracy. Geoff Bennett spoke with Kholood Khair for more on what caused this upheaval and the prospects for ending the violence.
Geoff Bennett serves as co-anchor of PBS NewsHour. He also serves as an NBC News and MSNBC political contributor.
Zeba Warsi is Foreign affairs producer, based in Washington DC. She's a Columbia Journalism School graduate with an M.A. in Political journalism. Prior to the NewsHour, she was based in New Delhi for seven years, covering politics, extremism, sexual violence, social movements and human rights as a special correspondent with CNN's India affiliate CNN-News18.
