Civilians caught in crossfire as rival factions battle for control of Sudan

More than 180 people have died in the brutal battle for control of Sudan between rival military factions. The two sides are now digging in, shattering hopes that Sudan could achieve a peaceful transition to democracy. Geoff Bennett spoke with Kholood Khair for more on what caused this upheaval and the prospects for ending the violence.

