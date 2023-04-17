Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
Monday on the NewsHour, communities search for answers in the wake of multiple shootings killing and wounding teenagers in recent days. Civilians are caught in the crossfire as Sudan's army and rival forces battle for control. Plus, after being released from prison during the pandemic, a Florida man faces being forced to return to life behind bars.
