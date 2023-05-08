Closing arguments made in sexual assault civil case against Trump

Andrea Bernstein:

Right.

So the jury was fairly expressionless, as you might expect, but they did seem to be attending carefully. And both — Trump's lawyer Joe Tacopina made a very impassioned closing statement, pointing out what he saw as inconsistencies in E. Jean Carroll's story.

And at the very end of the day, the jury watched closely Carroll's lawyers on their rebuttal, where he was explaining various pieces of testimony that he said Joe Tacopina, Trump's lawyers, had taken out of context.

So they did seem to be attentively listening. They don't have to find beyond a reasonable doubt. This is not a criminal trial. There will be no finding of guilt or innocence. But if they do find that the preponderance of the evidence suggests that Trump did this and find him criminally liable, this will be the first time that a jury of Trump's peers have ruled, if you will, on what these accusers have been saying since Donald Trump's first campaign for president in 2016, that he committed these acts.

This will be the first time it's gone to a court of law, been tested, and a jury will find something. Now, of course, they could also find that he is not liable on any of these counts. And that could come any time tomorrow after the judge instructs them, which will be first thing in the morning, and then they will have the case and will be able to deliberate.