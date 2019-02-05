Clyburn sees hope for bipartisanship on border security, infrastructure

Rep. James Clyburn, D-S.C.:

Well, I think there's common ground to be had on border security.

The president seems to have backed away from his concrete 30-foot-high wall and is now talking about more broader security. He's talking about barriers. And we too have backed away from our positions of no money for any kind of wall.

We are advocating a smart wall, using 21st century technology to make this wall as smart as we have made our telephones and our televisions. So we can have a smart wall, one that will use drones to keep anybody from flying over it, use X-ray equipment to keep anybody from getting around it, use scanners to keep anybody from burrowing under it undetected.

So we can do this in a smart way. I just came back from Brownsville, Texas. We were at a port of entry. And I saw a port in dire need of retrofitting. I saw fencing that's already there in dire need of repairing.

I do believe that we can do what is necessary to secure our border, just do it in a smart way, not to build a monument to anybody.