Coastal Louisiana struggles with housing crisis after Hurricane Ida

Roby Chavez
The Atlantic hurricane season started June 1, but people in southeast Louisiana are still recovering after being hit last year by one of the strongest hurricanes ever to make landfall in the state. Communities correspondent Roby Chavez went back to visit the rural, coastal areas where Hurricane Ida’s 150 mile-per-hour winds left behind a housing crisis.
Roby Chavez is a Communities Correspondent for the PBS NewsHour out of New Orleans. @RobyChavez_504
