Coastal Louisiana struggles with housing crisis after Hurricane Ida

Roby Chavez
By —

Roby Chavez

Audio

The Atlantic hurricane season started June 1, but people in southeast Louisiana are still recovering after being hit last year by one of the strongest hurricanes ever to make landfall in the state. Communities correspondent Roby Chavez went back to visit the rural, coastal areas where Hurricane Ida’s 150 mile-per-hour winds left behind a housing crisis.

Listen to this Segment

Roby Chavez
By —

Roby Chavez

Roby Chavez is a Communities Correspondent for the PBS NewsHour out of New Orleans. @RobyChavez_504

@RobyChavez_504

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch

Additional Support Provided By: