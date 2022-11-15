Give to PBS NewsHour now
Collapse of FTX raises questions about cryptocurrency’s viability

The fallout keeps growing for the cryptocurrency industry after an unexpected bankruptcy involving one of the largest and most well-known exchanges, FTX. Its downfall has renewed concerns about the safety and credibility of many cryptocurrencies and their values have plunged as well. Roben Farzad of the podcast 'Full Disclosure' joined Amna Nawaz to discuss.

