November 15, 2022PBS NewsHour full episode

Tuesday on the NewsHour, Russia conducts strikes across Ukraine and an explosion in Poland is raising fears among NATO members. Factions of the GOP wrangle for influence as Republicans prepare to take control of the House of Representatives. Plus, Democrat Wes Moore discusses his election win, setting him up to be the first Black governor of Maryland and flipping a Republican seat in the process.

