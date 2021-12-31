What we know about the ‘devastating’ Colorado fires

Stephanie Sy:

Polis declared a state of emergency yesterday, and said President Biden has approved an expedited disaster declaration.

The towns of Louisville and Superior appear to have suffered the most. Located about 20 miles northwest of Denver, some 34,000 residents there were ordered to evacuate ahead of the fires.

One of them was Brent Parrish. He returned to Louisville this morning to find his home still standing.

Brent Parrish, Resident of Louisville, Colorado: We were completely overwhelmed with relief, with the fact that we have a place — that we don't have to rebuild, and then just really sad for the neighborhood, because, I mean, yes, it's devastating.