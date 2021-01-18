Colorado Gov. Jared Polis on the absence of a national vaccine stockpile

William Brangham:

Judy, as you said, just the numbers over the last several weeks have been staggering.

Each day, the nation is averaging about 130,000 hospitalizations and more than 3,000 deaths. That's every single day. States reported more than 23,000 deaths over the past week alone. That's 25 percent higher than any other week since the pandemic began, according to the COVID Tracking Project.

In fact, the project reported that last week's total number of deaths exceeded the CDC's estimate of total flu-related deaths from last year.

Of course, vaccination remains a key hope for eventually finding our way out of this pandemic. But distribution remains slow and confusing and disorganized in many places.

Colorado's Democratic Governor Jared Polis is one of several governors who've been publicly critical of the Trump administration's work on that front.

And he joins me now.

Governor Polis, great to have you back on the "NewsHour."

Before we get to policy questions, I wonder if you could just reflect on this year that we have been through. You only had a year in the governor's office before the pandemic hit. We have now lost 400,000 Americans. I know you have lost, I think it's 5,000 Coloradans.

Can you just give us a sense of what this year has been like for you and for your state?