Coming soon: China: Power and Prosperity

The United States’ relationship with China has dominated conversations about U.S. foreign policy, trade and more recently, the global effort to combat coronavirus. Before COVID-19 cases were first reported out of China and before the pandemic swept across the globe, PBS NewsHour’s foreign affairs and defense correspondent, Nick Schifrin, traveled to China for a series of inside looks into the country. PBS NewsHour Presents China: Power and Prosperity explores the future of the communist country’s relationship with the U.S., which will help determine the new international order, the dominant technology supporting the world’s communications infrastructure, and the global economy.
