Tuesday on the NewsHour, U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo discusses the global chip shortage as Congress weighs legislation that could boost U.S. production. Then, new data reveals a dramatic spike in overdose deaths among people of color during the pandemic. Plus, doctors in red states worry that abortion laws could hinder their ability to treat patients in life or death situations.
