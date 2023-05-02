Communities along Mississippi River struggle with highest floodwaters seen in decades

William Brangham:

Last fall, drought shrank the Mississippi to historic lows. Now it's the opposite problem. Water levels are hitting heights not seen in decades.

Communities up and down the Mississippi are inundated, stretching from St. Paul, Minnesota, to just north of Saint Louis, Missouri. In Eastern Iowa, some streets appear as if they're a part of the river. The city of Davenport's ballpark is surrounded.

But Davenport Mayor Mike Matson said his constituents are resilient.

Mike Matson, Mayor of Davenport, Iowa: There's certainly folks impacted. And the American Cross and us work directly, the Salvation Army, others. And we have a shelter for those that would like it. We provide some assistance. And we asked for a declaration, emergency declaration, and our governor granted that, so people can get individual assistance.