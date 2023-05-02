Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
Tuesday on the NewsHour, negotiations over government funding grow increasingly urgent after the Treasury says the U.S. could hit its debt limit in less than a month. Multiple reports of questionable financial dealings prompt a Senate probe into Supreme Court ethics. Plus, the new head of the World Food Programme discusses the worsening hunger crisis and widespread displacement in Somalia.
