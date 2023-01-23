Community seeks answers after deadly Lunar New Year shooting in California

Amna Nawaz:

You know, Geoff, I think you and I know, having covered a number of these, there are things that tie communities together when they're touched by this kind of gun violence, the disbelief, the grief, the long tail of trauma.

But these communities are specific and unique in their own ways. Here in Monterey Park, it's a point of pride for people. They do boast that this is the first majority Asian American city in the entire continental United States. And they also point out that the same generation that helped to build this community over the last 40 and 50 years and make it what it is today were among those who lost their lives in Saturday's killing.

They also do make clear, though, that they think that same sense of resilience and perseverance and hope that made this community what it is today is what will get people through in the days and weeks and months ahead.

Few people understand that sense of community better than my next guest.

Joining me here in Monterey Park, California, is the U.S. representative from California's 28th Congressional District, Judy Chu.

Congresswoman, thank you so much for joining us.