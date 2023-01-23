Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Monday on the NewsHour, a community is seeking answers after a shooting at a Lunar New Year celebration left several dead. President Biden is expected to choose a new chief of staff as his administration is mired in the classified documents scandal. Plus, Florida's governor blocks a new Advanced Placement course on African American studies for high school students.
