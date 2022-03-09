Congress moves forward on $1.5 trillion ‘mega bill’

Lisa Desjardins:

Judy, this is a mega-bill. It's called the omnibus for reason. Our Latin scholars out there know why.

It includes everything. This is the way the government touches American people's lives the most.

And I want to take people through some broad strokes of this bill. We can't possibly cover it all, but, in general, this bill is $1.5 trillion. It's the annual spending bill, but there's also increases in it, more increases for defense and non-defense, and, for the first time that we have seen in well over a decade, earmarks have returned. We have reported on that. That is in this bill that is slated for passage.

Also in here that you heard, that you talked about with the ambassador earlier, $13.6 billion for Ukraine. Half of that is military funding. Another roughly half is more humanitarian and diplomatic.

Also in here, another big issue, $1.5 billion, about, for shoring up the Southern border. So, you can see this is a big-ticket item. It covers a lot of issues. There was an issue earlier today with the COVID money that was in it. It's about $15 billion mainly for vaccines, medicines.

How do you pay for that was the issue. Because of that debate, that has been separated out into another bill. I think we are going to be talking about that more in the future. Its fate is unknown. But, tonight, we expect this large package to move forward. How long it takes, we don't know, but we think government will not shut down and this bill will become law, likely.