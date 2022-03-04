WATCH LIVE: White House press secretary Jen Psaki holds news briefing amid Russian attacks on Ukraine

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki will give a news briefing on Friday, March 4 amid ongoing Russian attacks on Ukraine.

Russian troops Friday seized the biggest nuclear power plant in Europe after a middle-of-the-night attack that set it on fire and briefly raised worldwide fears of a catastrophe in the most chilling turn in Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine yet.

Firefighters put out the blaze, and no radiation was released, U.N. and Ukrainian officials said, as Russian forces pressed on with their week-old offensive on multiple fronts and the number of refugees fleeing the country topped 1.2 million.

The incident was the latest in a tense and increasingly escalating war.

The U.N. Security Council scheduled an emergency meeting Friday on the nuclear plant attack.

The White House briefing is scheduled to begin at 1:15 p.m. EST. Watch in the live player above.

The briefing also comes on the day that a Labor Department report showed that U.S. employers added a robust 678,000 jobs in February, another gain that underscored the economy’s solid health as the omicron wave fades and more Americans venture out to spend at restaurants, shops and hotels despite surging inflation.

The report also showed that the unemployment rate dropped from 4% to a low 3.8%, extending a sharp decline in joblessness as the economy has rebounded from the pandemic recession.

The latest jobs data follows recent reports that have shown an economy maintaining strength as new COVID infections have plummeted since late January. Consumer spending has risen, spurred by higher wages and savings. Restaurant traffic has regained pre-pandemic levels, hotel reservations are up and far more Americans are flying than at the height of omicron.

Friday’s hiring figures were collected before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which has sent oil prices surging and has escalated risks and uncertainties for economies in Europe and the rest of the world.