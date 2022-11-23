Give to PBS NewsHour now
Congress passes law banning non-disclosure agreements in sexual harassment cases

A bill limiting the enforcement of non-disclosure agreements in sexual harassment disputes is headed to President Biden’s desk after the House of Representatives passed the legislation in a bipartisan vote. Lisa Desjardins reports on the Speak Out Act and who it will impact most.

Lisa Desjardins is a correspondent for PBS NewsHour, where she covers news from the U.S. Capitol while also traveling across the country to report on how decisions in Washington affect people where they live and work.

