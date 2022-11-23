Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.
Live data on national races for Senate, House and state governors
Leave your feedback
Wednesday on the NewsHour, six people are killed at a Walmart in Virginia in the latest episode of gun violence in the U.S. Weeks after surviving an assassination attempt, former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan discusses the tenuous politics in his country and a potential return to power. Plus, methane emissions from fossil fuel extraction severely exacerbate the already dire climate crisis.
Support Provided By:
Learn more
Support PBS NewsHour:
Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.