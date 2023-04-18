Congress remains far from an agreement as debt ceiling crisis looms

Tuesday is Tax Day, but we're still waiting to see how long the country has before it defaults on its own bills, more than $31 trillion worth. Congressional Correspondent Lisa Desjardins has the latest on how lawmakers plan on avoiding a global financial crisis of their own making.

