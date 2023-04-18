Congress remains far from an agreement as debt ceiling crisis looms

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Geoff Bennett
Geoff Bennett
Lisa Desjardins
Lisa Desjardins
Leave your feedback
Tuesday is Tax Day, but we're still waiting to see how long the country has before it defaults on its own bills, more than $31 trillion worth. Congressional Correspondent Lisa Desjardins has the latest on how lawmakers plan on avoiding a global financial crisis of their own making.
Geoff Bennett serves as co-anchor of PBS NewsHour. He also serves as an NBC News and MSNBC political contributor.
Lisa Desjardins is a correspondent for PBS NewsHour, where she covers news from the U.S. Capitol while also traveling across the country to report on how decisions in Washington affect people where they live and work.
Support Provided By:
Learn more