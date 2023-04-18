April 18, 2023PBS NewsHour full episode

Tuesday on the NewsHour, Fox News settles a legal case with Dominion Voting Systems that stemmed from the network's lies about the 2020 election. Questions abound in two separate shootings where a homeowner opened fire on a young person who mistakenly approached their house. Plus, cases of so-called long COVID keep many Americans from going back to work.

