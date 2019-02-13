Congress scrambles to iron out complicated funding legislation

Lisa Desjardins:

I have been just checking with sources, hearing back from them.

It looks like they do expect us to see the text tonight. That time keeps slipping back. I'm now told hopefully by midnight, so it's going to be a very late night. If that happens, if we see the text tonight, then we also expect votes tomorrow, at least in the House and possibly in the Senate as well.

But, Judy, tomorrow is tricky because there are two funerals for departed members of Congress, one for John Dingell here in Washington, another in the afternoon for Walter Jones in North Carolina. Many members are flying to that funeral. They will go to that funeral and return to Washington, and only then can the votes begin on this package.

Now, as to what's in the package, what are learning today, a couple of new things. We know that this deal includes a 1.9 percent pay increase for federal workers, also $1 billion for the census. That's something they have been asking for and even more.

And, Judy, it's interesting. It's very specific about that border barrier money we have been talking about. It says 55 miles, 45 miles for land fencing, and 10 miles for levees.

One other thing. There are still negotiations going on tonight between leadership sources over two things, one, whether contractors should get back pay as part of this deal. The other thing, should the Violence Against Women Act be extended as it is, which Republicans want, or should there be more restrictions on, say, weapon ownership by potential abusers? That's what Democrats want.