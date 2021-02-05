Congressional Democrats back blueprint for Biden’s relief plan

Judy Woodruff:

President Biden's plans to pass a nearly $2 trillion economic stimulus package picked up some momentum today, as Democrats in Congress approved a basic blueprint.

While the measures don't have the force of law, lawmakers are expected to begin writing details of a major package next week.

As White House correspondent Yamiche Alcindor reports, the president made his case on the same day as the release of another weak jobs report tied to the pandemic.