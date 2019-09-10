Congressional Democrats return from recess vowing to prioritize gun legislation

Lisa Desjardins:

Speaker Pelosi is particularly touting a bill the House already passed to expand background checks to include most private sales.

That idea has gained new attention after last month's mass shooting in Odessa, Texas. Officials say seven people were killed by a man who failed a background check, but got a gun later through a private sale, where no background check was required.

That violence, along with attacks in El Paso and Dayton, Ohio, led to 40 deaths last month. And all of that is leading Democrats to pressure the Senate to vote on more background checks.