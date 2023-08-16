Congressional Hispanic Caucus asks Biden to investigate separation of fathers at border

Laura Barrón-López
By —

Laura Barrón-López

Saher Khan
By —

Saher Khan

Tess Conciatori
By —

Tess Conciatori

Audio

Reports of inhumane treatment from the separation of families to razor wires on river buoys have put a spotlight on the tactics of Operation Lone Star, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's effort to control migration at the U.S.-Mexico border. Hispanic Democratic lawmakers are putting pressure on the Biden administration to investigate the claims. Laura Barrón-López discussed more with Geoff Bennett.

Listen to this Segment

Laura Barrón-López
By —

Laura Barrón-López

Laura Barrón-López is the White House Correspondent for the PBS NewsHour, where she covers the Biden administration for the nightly news broadcast. She is also a CNN political analyst.

Saher Khan
By —

Saher Khan

Saher Khan is a reporter-producer for the PBS NewsHour.

@SaherMKhan
Tess Conciatori
By —

Tess Conciatori

Tess Conciatori is a politics production assistant at PBS NewsHour.

@tkconch

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch