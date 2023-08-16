Congressional Hispanic Caucus asks Biden to investigate separation of fathers at border

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
Laura Barrón-López
Saher Khan
Tess Conciatori
Reports of inhumane treatment from the separation of families to razor wires on river buoys have put a spotlight on the tactics of Operation Lone Star, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's effort to control migration at the U.S.-Mexico border. Hispanic Democratic lawmakers are putting pressure on the Biden administration to investigate the claims. Laura Barrón-López discussed more with Geoff Bennett.
Laura Barrón-López is the White House Correspondent for the PBS NewsHour, where she covers the Biden administration for the nightly news broadcast. She is also a CNN political analyst.
Saher Khan is a reporter-producer for the PBS NewsHour.
Tess Conciatori is a politics production assistant at PBS NewsHour.
