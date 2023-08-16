Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
Wednesday on the NewsHour, the death toll from the Maui wildfires rises as crews comb the disaster area and fire containment efforts continue. The Congressional Hispanic Caucus pressures President Biden to investigate separation of fathers from families at the southern border. Plus, we go inside Japan's Fukushima nuclear plant to check on the cleanup twelve years after a catastrophic meltdown.
