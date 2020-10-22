Conn. attorney general calls Purdue Pharma settlement ‘a mirage’

William Brangham:

Judy, it was a historic settlement in a number of ways.

The $8.3 billion settlement is the largest ever for a pharmaceutical company in the U.S., and Purdue Pharma pleaded guilty to three criminal felonies. But the company also filed for bankruptcy a year ago, so its listed assets are well below $8 billion.

And, of course, there's no way to measure the cost of the enormous death toll and the terrible ongoing damage to millions of people's lives.

But the Sackler family insists they did not act illegally, and the company says it can't be held responsible for illegal opioids.

A number of state attorneys general, all Democrats, who are part of a large national civil case criticized the agreement.

That includes Connecticut's attorney general, William Tong. Purdue Pharma's headquarters are located in his state.

Attorney General Tong, very good to have you back on the "NewsHour."

You criticized this settlement and called it a — quote — "mirage of justice."

How so?