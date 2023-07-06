Make a gift to PBS NewsHour
Conservationists fight to save Northern Atlantic right whales from extinction

It's estimated there are fewer than 350 North Atlantic right whales remaining. They are dying faster than they can produce and it's largely due to human causes. With so few left, experts are closely monitoring for new offspring and working to keep the whale from extinction. Science Correspondent Miles O'Brien reports.

Miles O’Brien is a veteran, independent journalist who focuses on science, technology and aerospace.

@milesobrien
