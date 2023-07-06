Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.
Thursday on the NewsHour, the world records the hottest average temperature ever while raging wildfires highlight the devastating effects of climate change. Facebook's parent company Meta launches a competitor to Twitter as the two companies' leaders intensify their rivalry. Plus, Ukrainian mothers go to extreme lengths to rescue their kidnapped children from territory occupied by Russian forces.
