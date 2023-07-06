Make a gift to PBS NewsHour
July 6, 2023PBS NewsHour full episode

Thursday on the NewsHour, the world records the hottest average temperature ever while raging wildfires highlight the devastating effects of climate change. Facebook's parent company Meta launches a competitor to Twitter as the two companies' leaders intensify their rivalry. Plus, Ukrainian mothers go to extreme lengths to rescue their kidnapped children from territory occupied by Russian forces.

