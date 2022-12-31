Give to PBS NewsHour now
Conservative doctrine, clergy sex abuse scandal marked Benedict XVI’s reign

Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI died Saturday morning in a Vatican City monastery at the age of 95. In St. Peter’s Basilica, Pope Francis remembered his predecessor, who made history by resigning in 2013, as “noble” and “kind.” But Benedict’s papacy was marked by a conservative defense of church doctrine and struggles over dealing with the clergy sex abuse scandal. Laura Barrón-López reports.

Laura Barrón-López is the White House Correspondent for the PBS NewsHour, where she covers the Biden administration for the nightly news broadcast. She is also a CNN political analyst.

