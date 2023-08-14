Conservative retired judge says Trump ‘corroded and corrupted American democracy’

Geoff Bennett:

An influential group of Republican legal voices today endorsed the January 2024 trial date proposed by special counsel Jack Smith in his 2020 election interference case against former President Donald Trump.

The group included former Attorney General Alberto Gonzales appointed by George W. Bush, and J. Michael Luttig, a retired federal appellate judge and one of the nation's leading conservative legal minds.

Judy Woodruff recently visited Judge Luttig at his home in Colorado as part of her ongoing series America at a Crossroads.

J. Michael Luttig, Former Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals Judge: I understood the gravity of this matter. And I understood from my lifetime of experience in and around those offices and those institutions that this was catastrophic for America and for American democracy.