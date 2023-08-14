August 14, 2023PBS NewsHour full episode

Monday on the NewsHour...

Monday on the NewsHour, the death toll from the Maui fires rises as officials warn residents not to return home due to the risk of toxic exposure. Former President Trump overshadows his campaign rivals as Republican candidates court Iowa voters. Plus, a highly respected conservative judge who advised former Vice President Mike Pence during the Jan. 6 attack continues his call for accountability.

Listen to the Broadcast

Subscribe to the Full Show Podcast

Segments From This Episode

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch