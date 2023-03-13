Controversial oil drilling project in Alaska approved by Biden administration

Amna Nawaz:

The Biden administration has officially approved a controversial oil drilling project in Alaska known as Willow.

The project from oil giant ConocoPhillips is expected to produce some 600 million barrels of crude oil over the next three decades. Supporters hail the energy and jobs it would create in Alaska. Opponents have said it would dangerously accelerate emissions and the climate crisis. The administration's decision comes after it announced a limit on oil drilling across 16 million acres in Alaska and the Arctic Ocean.

For a closer look at this, I'm joined by Liz Ruskin, Washington correspondent for Alaska Public Media.

Liz, welcome and thanks for joining us.

So, the administration did approve this Willow project, but not the entire project. Explain that to us. What did they decide?