Monday on the NewsHour, the federal government takes extraordinary steps to shore up the banking industry after the collapse of two separate banks sparks fears of a crisis. President Biden approves a controversial oil drilling project in Alaska. Plus, despite a wet winter in the West, persistent drought causes record lows at reservoirs providing water for tens of millions of Americans.
