‘Coronavirus tsunami’ in Belgium threatens health care system

Lucy Hough:

Wallonia, the Southern French-speaking region of Belgium, now has one of the highest rates of infection in the world, with one in every three tests coming back positive.

From the start, Belgium has been vulnerable to the virus. It's densely populated, with high rates of cross-border travel. The near total relaxation of restrictions over the summer, combined with bad weather and the return of schools in the fall, have created a perfect storm.

Months of preparation mean, for now, in hospitals like this one, there is enough protective equipment to go around. But there are critical shortages of people, shortages of doctors, nurses and other medical personnel to deal with the influx in COVID-19 patients.

The situation has become so critical in the Wallonia region that some hospitals are asking doctors and nurses to keep working even if they have tested positive for the virus, as long as they are not displaying symptoms. It's to prevent the health care system from total collapse.