Could omicron lead to more breakthrough COVID cases? Here’s what we know

John Yang:

Amna, Delta continues to be the most dominant COVID variant, both in the United States and around the world. But with overall cases on the rise, questions abound about the Omicron variant.

Katelyn Jetelina is an epidemiologist at the University of Texas health Science Center's School of Public Health in Dallas. And she writes Your Local Epidemiologist on Substack.

Katelyn Jetelina, thanks so much for joining us.

First off, given what we know about Omicron and, maybe more importantly, what we don't know, how concerned should people be about it in America?

Katelyn Jetelina, University of Texas Health Science Center: Yes, what we do know is concerns, but we also don't know a lot.

And I think that there is a lot of hope that we don't want to lose at the same time. And so there's this balance between let's wait to see what the science is going to say and continue to be vigilant, because, like you said, our house is already on fire right now with Delta. And we really need to address that threat right now.