Dr. Fauci on vaccine efficiency against omicron variant, travel ban, testing and more

Judy Woodruff:

In response to the Omicron threat, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention today urged all adults receive a booster shot.

For more on all this, we turn to Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

I spoke with him a short time ago.

Dr. Fauci, thank you very much for joining us.

So, first of all, is Omicron in the United States?

Dr. Anthony Fauci, Chief Medical Adviser to President Biden: We don't know that right now, Judy.

We are certainly looking very carefully to see if it is already here. But given the characteristics which we're starting to see unfold about this virus and what's gone on with other countries over the last 24 to 48 hours, I really would be surprised if we didn't ultimately have it here in this country.

But, right now, there's no definite evidence that it is here yet.