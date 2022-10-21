Biden’s student loan relief plan blocked while appeals court considers challenge

Danielle Douglas-Gabriel:

Oh, certainly. They keep coming.

I think we now have seven lawsuits, active lawsuits, that are in some stage. A number of them have been dismissed for standing. But people are appealing those decisions and still trying to fight for relief.

I think the next one we would be wise to watch, especially if you are a borrower eligible for this release, is a case coming out of Texas filed by two borrowers, one who has one of those privately held federally backed loans that we talked about who is claiming that they're not going to be able to take advantage of the program. So they're suing.

And the other borrower involved in that case is not eligible for the full $20,000 of relief that's provided to people who had federal Pell Grants in undergrad. That's a particular type of grant for low-income students. And these two borrowers are saying that it is an arbitrary kind of guidelines that the Education Department is using in order to decide who is eligible and who's not.

And, as a result, they're suing, amid other reasons, such as the president doesn't have the authority to do that, which is really at the heart of pretty much all of these lawsuits, challenging whether the — that the president can have the authority to do this without congressional action, hearkening back to what we saw with the EPA case that came before the Supreme Court.

So I think a lot of people are really interested to see whether any of these cases get pass the issue of standing. And if judges actually do look at the merits of their arguments, will they say that, yes, the president's authority that he's using does hold up or that, no, Congress needs to be involved in a decision of this magnitude.