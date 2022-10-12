Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan faces challenge in federal court

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Laura Barrón-López
President Biden's executive order to cancel student debt is facing its most serious legal challenge to date. A federal judge in Missouri heard arguments from six states hoping to block the plan from taking effect. White House Correspondent Laura Barrón-López has been following it all and reports for our series, “Rethinking College.”
Laura Barrón-López is the White House Correspondent for the PBS NewsHour, where she covers the Biden administration for the nightly news broadcast. She is also a CNN political analyst.
