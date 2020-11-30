COVID-19 infections spike again as restrictions are reimposed

Celine Gounder:

Well, the nation was already experiencing a surge in cases, essentially our third wave of cases, before the Thanksgiving holiday.

And the problem with the Thanksgiving or really any other such holiday is you're bringing together people and families, friends from all over the country. You're bringing together people of different generations.

And what we were seeing in the weeks coming up to this was much of the transmission was being propagated by younger people, so teens, 20s, 30-somethings, and now those folks were being brought into contact with older people, who are at much higher risk for severe disease.

And while we often see this kind of spread rippling out from the younger people to the older people, Thanksgiving really put that on fast-forward. And so we're very concerned about seeing a much, much bigger surge on top of what we already were facing in the weeks ahead.