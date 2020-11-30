What Biden’s choices for his economic team say about his priorities

Judy Woodruff:

As we reported earlier, President Biden announced his economic team today. He named a diverse group that features four women in top roles, including former Federal Reserve Board Chair Janet Yellen as his choice for Treasury secretary.

Reporter Jim Tankersley of The New York Times has been following these developments closely. He covers economics for the paper. And he is also author of the recent book "The Riches of This Land."

Jim Tankersley, thanks so much for being with us again. What do these choices, as a group, tell you about Joe Biden's priorities, what he may do once he takes office?