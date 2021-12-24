COVID-19 spreads holiday misery, as canceled flights strand thousands on Christmas Eve

Stephanie Sy:

To ease the staffing crunch, U.S. airlines are pressuring the CDC to shorten quarantine time for fully vaccinated airline staff to five days, down from 10.

The rapidly spreading Omicron COVID variant is taking a toll on work forces everywhere, including grocery stores, police departments, and hospitals. For health care workers, the CDC is recommending shortening the quarantine time to seven days, as long as workers are asymptomatic and test negative before returning to the job.

Daily cases have more than doubled in the last three weeks, and staffing disruptions are only adding to the strain on the health system.