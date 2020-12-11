COVID-19 vaccines are being developed with unprecedented speed amid some setbacks

Judy Woodruff:

The expected approval of Pfizer's new vaccine has stirred excitement about the first shots being delivered next week to a select number of people.

It comes as multiple news organizations reported that President Trump's chief of staff threatened to fire the FDA commissioner if approval was not granted by the close of business today. The FDA denied that those threats were made. And, late today, the government announced that it will buy 100 million more doses of a vaccine by another company, Moderna.

But, for all of the interest around these first vaccines, we have been learning about delays with other vaccine candidates.

William Brangham looks at those realities.