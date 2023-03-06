COVID disruptions at work lead to baby boom

By Diane Lincoln Estes
As the COVID-19 pandemic enters its fourth year, one unexpected effect has been a small baby boom. It's the first major reversal in declining U.S. fertility rates since 2007. Special correspondent and Washington Post columnist Catherine Rampell reports on the surprise pandemic baby bump.

