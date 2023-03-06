COVID disruptions at work lead to baby boom

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Catherine Rampell
Catherine Rampell
Diane Lincoln Estes
Diane Lincoln Estes
Leave your feedback
As the COVID-19 pandemic enters its fourth year, one unexpected effect has been a small baby boom. It's the first major reversal in declining U.S. fertility rates since 2007. Special correspondent and Washington Post columnist Catherine Rampell reports on the surprise pandemic baby bump.
Diane Lincoln Estes is a producer at PBS NewsHour, where she works on economics stories for Making Sen$e.
Support Provided By:
Learn more