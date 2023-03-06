CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky discusses how the agency is addressing COVID shortfalls

Geoff Bennett
By —

Geoff Bennett

Courtney Norris
By —

Courtney Norris

Audio

Three years ago this month the U.S. began shutting down due to the explosive spread of COVID. But as the country enters its fourth year with the virus, many people believe the pandemic is over. This as the CDC reports nearly 2,300 deaths tied to COVID in the last week and an average of more than 3,000 people hospitalized each day. CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky joins Geoff Bennett to discuss.

Listen to this Segment

Geoff Bennett
By —

Geoff Bennett

Geoff Bennett serves as co-anchor of PBS NewsHour. He also serves as an NBC News and MSNBC political contributor.

@GeoffRBennett
Courtney Norris
By —

Courtney Norris

Courtney Norris is the deputy senior producer of national affairs for the NewsHour. She can be reached at cnorris@newshour.org or on Twitter @courtneyknorris

@courtneyknorris

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch