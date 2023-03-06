CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky discusses how the agency is addressing COVID shortfalls

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Geoff Bennett
Geoff Bennett
Courtney Norris
Courtney Norris
Leave your feedback
Three years ago this month the U.S. began shutting down due to the explosive spread of COVID. But as the country enters its fourth year with the virus, many people believe the pandemic is over. This as the CDC reports nearly 2,300 deaths tied to COVID in the last week and an average of more than 3,000 people hospitalized each day. CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky joins Geoff Bennett to discuss.
Geoff Bennett serves as co-anchor of PBS NewsHour. He also serves as an NBC News and MSNBC political contributor.
Courtney Norris is the deputy senior producer of national affairs for the NewsHour. She can be reached at cnorris@newshour.org or on Twitter @courtneyknorris
Support Provided By:
Learn more