Crippling heat wave in Canada blamed for at least 100 deaths

David Phillips:

Well, Judy, it is really a dome.

It's like putting a dome stadium over an area from the Arctic Circle down to California. And what happens in that dome is, the air gets trapped. Nothing can — it can't leave. It gets progressively warmer. It squeezes down and just gets hotter and hotter. And no weather can get in the way.

And, of course, we often say — well, every time we see an extreme event, we say, well, is this climate change? And I think we have hidden enough behind the fact that we say, well, climate change doesn't create weather, it doesn't create heat waves and forest fires and hurricanes.

But, Judy, what it does is, it contributes to it. There are many factors that create extreme weather, and physical factors, but now we're realizing that there's human factors. And this heat wave would not have been as — nearly as brutal and deadly if it hadn't been for what's coming out of our tailpipes and smokestacks.