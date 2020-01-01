Crisis at U.S. Embassy in Baghdad is over, but tensions remain

Douglas Silliman:

First of all, in the short term, the Iraqi security forces that were guarding the Green Zone and the diplomat — diplomatic establishment obviously didn't do enough to keep the protesters from attacking the embassy.

And it was only after the attack was well under way, and there was damage to the embassy wall and reception area itself, that they called in the Iraqi Counterterrorism Service, which are the equivalent of U.S. Special Forces.

The trouble is, this issue is much broader and can be put in a couple of different contexts. So, the Iraqi government has not done enough to prevent the Popular Mobilization Forces, the — what are generally called Shia militias, but that's too broad a concept — these irregular forces that are now part of the Iraqi government have not been controlled by the government adequately to prevent them from conducting attacks against Iraq institutions or diplomatic institutions.

So that's the first issue. The second issue is the larger context. There is still the context of Iran consistently trying to poke the United States into action. You saw this in the Gulf of Oman months and months ago, the shooting down of the U.S. drone, and more recently, in October, the attacks on Saudi Arabian oil installations conducted by Iran, looking for that pressure point that is going to get the United States to react or, hopefully, in Iran's eyes, overreact to the Iranian provocation.

And up until this attack that killed an American, there wasn't a U.S. military response.