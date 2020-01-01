News Wrap: Death toll in Australian wildfires rises to 17

Nick Schifrin:

Iraqi militiamen, supported by Iran, have withdrawn tonight from the U.S. Embassy compound in Baghdad. They pulled back after a second day of violent assaults on the U.S.' largest and most expensive diplomatic complex.

The siege was sparked by U.S. airstrikes against militia sites over the weekend that killed more than two dozen fighters. We will have a detailed report after the news summary.

In Afghanistan, the Taliban staged a series of attacks on security forces, killing at least 26. The attackers struck in Kunduz, Balkh and Takhar provinces, all in Afghanistan's north. Last weekend, Taliban officials say they agreed to a cease-fire, but gave no start date, and there's been no letup in the violence.

A pro-democracy movement in Hong Kong that began last spring continues into the new year. Hundreds of thousands joined an annual march today that, by nightfall, descended into violence. Protesters vandalized banks and businesses with ties to mainland China and threw firebombs. Police fired tear gas and arrested about 400 people.

New Year's Day brought only slight relief to parts of Australia ravaged by some of country's worst ever wildfires. But after flames cut off several coastal towns, the death toll rose to 17.

John Ray of Independent Television News has our report.